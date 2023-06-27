Avantika Dassani forays into Telugu cinema; says 'it's a good time to work across mediums'

Making her Telugu debut with Nenu Student Sir, Avantika on foraying into industry when it is transforming due to OTT and regional cinema

Avantika Dassani

After making her acting debut with Mithya (2022), Avantika Dassani is now seen in the Telugu film, Nenu Student Sir. Detractors may argue that foraying into regional cinema so early on in one’s career is an unwise move, but the actor is certain about the path she wants to take. “I am happy to have had the experience of working in a different language and industry. It has made me a more centred actor,” she says confidently.

With Bollywood having a watershed moment as it embraces regional cinema and the digital boom, the star kid points out that actors must be ready to evolve, leaving the language divide behind them. “From the start, I didn’t want to be limited by anything. I wanted to take chances and have different opportunities to learn. Also, considering the massive revolution that is happening in our industry, it’s a good time for me to work across mediums, and be adaptable with my craft.”

The actor is currently giving the finishing touches to director Avinash Das’s U Shape Ki Gully. Soon, she will move on to the next season of Mithya that sees her share screen space with Huma Qureshi. “We’re planning to shoot in October. I’m looking forward to reuniting with that crew.”