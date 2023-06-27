Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Avantika Dassani forays into Telugu cinema says its a good time to work across mediums

Avantika Dassani forays into Telugu cinema; says 'it's a good time to work across mediums'

Updated on: 27 June,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Making her Telugu debut with Nenu Student Sir, Avantika on foraying into industry when it is transforming due to OTT and regional cinema

Avantika Dassani forays into Telugu cinema; says 'it's a good time to work across mediums'

Avantika Dassani

Listen to this article
Avantika Dassani forays into Telugu cinema; says 'it's a good time to work across mediums'
x
00:00

After making her acting debut with Mithya (2022), Avantika Dassani is now seen in the Telugu film, Nenu Student Sir. Detractors may argue that foraying into regional cinema so early on in one’s career is an unwise move, but the actor is certain about the path she wants to take. “I am happy to have had the experience of working in a different language and industry. It has made me a more centred actor,” she says confidently. 


With Bollywood having a watershed moment as it embraces regional cinema and the digital boom, the star kid points out that actors must be ready to evolve, leaving the language divide behind them. “From the start, I didn’t want to be limited by anything. I wanted to take chances and have different opportunities to learn. Also, considering the massive revolution that is happening in our industry, it’s a good time for me to work across mediums, and be adaptable with my craft.” 


The actor is currently giving the finishing touches to director Avinash Das’s U Shape Ki Gully. Soon, she will move on to the next season of Mithya that sees her share screen space with Huma Qureshi. “We’re planning to shoot in October. I’m looking forward to reuniting with that crew.”


huma qureshi Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz Regional Cinema Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK