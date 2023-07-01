Balaji Mohan drops defamation case against Kalpika Ganesh as she offers a public apology

Balaji Mohan has dropped his case against the actress filed in the Madras High Court after Kalpika Ganesh uploaded an apology video on social media

Balaji Mohan drops defamation case against Kalpika Ganesh

Balaji Mohan, the director of ‘Maari’, stated that he secretly married actress Dhanya Balakrishnan. This happened after actress Kalpika Ganesh made personal claims regarding him. The director then initiated a defamation case against Kalpika. According to the latest development, Kalpika finally uploaded an apology video on social media after several months.

Kalpika apologised in a video and admitted making false claims against Balaji Mohan. In the video, she stated, "Hi, I am Kalpika Ganesh. I would like to sincerely apologize to actress Dhanya Balakrishnan and director Balaji Mohan for falsely accusing them and defaming them on my social media platforms.”

Later in the video, she admitted that everything she had accused them of is unjustified and inaccurate. She apologised to them because they had never done anything wrong to her. She went on and said, “I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart to their family, fans, and followers for all the damage. And I promise I would never ever speak about Dhanya and Balaji ever in the future."

In fact, Balaji Mohan has also dropped his case against the actress filed in the Madras High Court. The demeaning clips directed against the actor have been deleted from Kalpika's social media. The court also ordered that Kalpika's apology video not be removed and that her social media accounts not be deactivated. The actress claimed to have followed all of the court's guidelines.

Kalpika Ganesh exposed Balaji Mohan’s secret marriage with Dhanya Balakrishna in December, accusing him of manipulating his wife and not allowing her to perform in films. Later, Balaji Mohan filed a petition against her in court, which said, "I have directed films like 'How I Fall in Love', 'Maari' and 'Maari 2'. I got married to Dhanya Balakrishna, who has acted in films like '7 aam Arivu' and 'Raja Rani, on 23rd January last. Kalpika Ganesh, an actress from Telangana who acts in web series, has released videos on YouTube to spread defamation about our marriage and personal life. She also shared it on social media."

To note, this is Balaji Mohan's second marriage.