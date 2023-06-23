'Bholaa Shankar': Teaser of Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer to be out on this date

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Bholaa Shankar teaser: On Thursday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of the film and announced the teaser release date

Picture Courtesy/AK Entertainments' Twitter account

Bholaa Shankar teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega Mass Action Entertainer 'Bholaa Shankar' under the direction of Meher Ramesh is carrying a strong buzz, for all good reasons. First of all, every poster released so far by the makers has left fans wanting for more. The first song and then a making video of Sangeeth's song leaked by Chiranjeevi,too. engrossed one and all. Now, get ready for the next feast from 'Bholaa Shankar'.


On Thursday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of the film and announced the teaser release date.


Taking to Twitter, AK Entertainment, shared the poster and wrote, "Get ready for an explosion of excitement and a MEGA CELEBRATION like never before The electrifying #BholaaShankar Teaser on June 24th."


Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the official teaser of the film will be out on June 24. In the poster, Chiranjeevi could be seen wearing a checks faded casual shirt with a t-shirt inside and black jeans. He walks with an intense look. He wore black shades and a watch. He sports a dashing look in the film.

The Mega Massive Action Entertainer produced splendidly by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is nearing completion. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Tamannaah is playing the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role.

Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music and the first single, a foot-tapping mass number that saw Chiranjeevi’s graceful dances, got a terrific response. Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music and the first single, a foot-tapping mass number that saw Chiranjeevi’s graceful dances, got a terrific response.

'Bholaa Shankar' will release worldwide grandly on August 11th ahead of Independence Day. On the same day, films like OMG 2, Animal and Gadar 2 are set to release in theatres.

