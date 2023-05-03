Breaking News
Birthday Special: Top 5 multilingual films of Trisha Krishnan

03 May,2023
On the occasion of her 40th birthday, here are Trisha's 5 top multilingual films

Trisha Krishnan films

Trisha Krishnan is a popular Indian actress who has appeared in several Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Trisha was born May 4th 1983 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She made her film debut in the Tamil romantic drama film 'Jodi' in 1999. On the occasion of her 40th birthday, Here are five of her topmost multilingual films:


Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002) (Tamil)



Directed by Ameer Sultan, this romantic drama film features Trisha Krishnan and Suriya in the lead roles. The movie was a commercial success and earned Trisha a Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress.


Abhiyum Naanum (2008) (Tamil)

This family-comedy-drama film features Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Aishwarya in the lead roles was directed by Radha Mohan, The movie received positive reviews and was a commercial success.

Power (2014) (Kannada)

Directed by K Madesh, this action-comedy film 'Power' stars Trisha Krishnan and late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The film received positive response from critics as well as viewers.

96 (2018) (Tamil)

This romantic drama film directed by C. Prem Kumar stars Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie received positive reviews and was a commercial success.

Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) (Tamil) (Dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada)

A epic historical action adventure film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Prakash Raj and others. 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' recieved positive responses from the viewers as well as critics.

