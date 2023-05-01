Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide after sharing video message about financial problems

As per Telugu media, choreographer Chaitanya reportedly killed himself by suicide as he could not repay the loans taken from the finance companies.

Choreographer Chaitanya in an old photo with Prabhu Deva

Popular Telugu choreographer Chaitanya has passed away. He is said to have died by suicide after posting an emotional video message on April 30. According to reports, Chaitanya felt burdened by financial commitments as he had taken loans and could not repay them. The choreographer died by suicide in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Before his death, he shared a video message where he reportedly said, "My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn't do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans."

Chaitanya's sudden demise has left his fans in shock. Many of them took to social media to share videos of him dancing. Here's one where he is seen on a reality show with Allu Arjun.

Chaitanya was seen regularly on the ppopular Tollywood reality show ‘Dhee’ series that airs on Etv.

@etvteluguindia Dhee show Chaitanya master suicide, This news is shocking to us all.

I’m watching Dhee show every week from years and you became our family member,

Indku anna elanti decision teskunav, nitho patu mi family members ki and maku nuvu lev ani badha migelchav ð­ð­ pic.twitter.com/HPRmuyKBLU — Ramya (@smilyramyaa) April 30, 2023

His last video has gone viral on social media and fans are expressing their condolences. Many fans stated that suicide was not a solution to life's problems.

After the death news of Chaitanya broke out, Rashmi Gautam, who was part of the Dhee show, took to her social media handle and wrote, "This was not the solution Chaitanya Master Strength to the family And closed ones Rest In Peace."

According to reports, Chaitanya was in his 30s. He got quite popular for his dance choreography on the popular Telugu dance show on ETV. A pic of Chaitanya with legendary choreographer Prabhu Deva is also going viral on social media. The pic is reportedly from the Dhee dance show when Prabhu Deva appeared as a guest.