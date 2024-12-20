Sources say the CBFC instructed the makers of Viduthalai Part 2 to remove all mentions of caste, and mute the expletives

Vijay Sethupathi in Viduthalai Part 2

Last year, director Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 was granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the makers muted several expletives. As Viduthalai Part 2 hits the screens today, it has been learnt that the CBFC came down hard on the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer. Sources say that the makers were instructed to snip mentions of caste in some scenes and remove references to real-life political parties.

A source from the CBFC reveals, “At the 1-hour-10-minute point, there is a crucial sequence where a caste is being explicitly identified. The board was certain that it had to be removed.” The insider adds that the cut was made to avoid potential controversies that could arise from the film’s themes of systemic oppression and caste-based violence.

The Tamil offering tells the story of a revolutionary leader, who rises against the lawmakers for his community. The source continues, “A cuss word translating to the son of a sex worker was muted, as were slang words like ‘Ingommaala’ and ‘Koothi magan’. Expletives offensive to women have been clipped too. Also, the term ‘government’ has been removed or muted in places where the board felt it was being used inappropriately.”