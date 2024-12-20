Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > CBFC instructs Viduthalai Part 2 makers to remove caste mentions mute government

CBFC instructs Viduthalai Part 2 makers to remove caste mentions, mute 'government'

Updated on: 20 December,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say the CBFC instructed the makers of Viduthalai Part 2 to remove all mentions of caste, and mute the expletives

CBFC instructs Viduthalai Part 2 makers to remove caste mentions, mute 'government'

Vijay Sethupathi in Viduthalai Part 2

Listen to this article
CBFC instructs Viduthalai Part 2 makers to remove caste mentions, mute 'government'
x
00:00

Last year, director Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 was granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the makers muted several expletives. As Viduthalai Part 2 hits the screens today, it has been learnt that the CBFC came down hard on the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer. Sources say that the makers were instructed to snip mentions of caste in some scenes and remove references to real-life political parties. 


A source from the CBFC reveals, “At the 1-hour-10-minute point, there is a crucial sequence where a caste is being explicitly identified. The board was certain that it had to be removed.” The insider adds that the cut was made to avoid potential controversies that could arise from the film’s themes of systemic oppression and caste-based violence. 


The Tamil offering tells the story of a revolutionary leader, who rises against the lawmakers for his community. The source continues, “A cuss word translating to the son of a sex worker was muted, as were slang words like ‘Ingommaala’ and ‘Koothi magan’. Expletives offensive to women have been clipped too. Also, the term ‘government’ has been removed or muted in places where the board felt it was being used inappropriately.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vijay Sethupathi Central board of film certification Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK