The Makers of Rajinikanth's Coolie have dropped the first single from the film titled Chikitu. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is an absolute banger

Rajinikanth in Chikitu

The makers of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated drama 'Coolie' have unveiled the special song from the flick, 'Chikitu'. The primary track from the movie includes Rajinikanth, composer Anirudh Ravichander, the song's singer T Rajendar, and choreographer Sandy. The peppy number has all of them flaunting their fun dance moves on the energetic beats.

Coolie song Chikitu is a mass banger

Adding to the glam quotient, Southern beauty Pooja Hegde is also seen making a special appearance in 'Chikitu'.

Sun Pictures, the makers of "Coolie", took to their X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline and shared the song, along with the caption, "Coolie Varaan sollikko..! #Chikitu Music Video is out now! #GetChikitufied. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th."

'Chikitu' has been released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Audience reaction to Chikitu

While most are enjoying this banger music by Anirudh, some feel its not his best. Some netizens also recalled similar sound tracks in past South Indian films.

One of the best and clean percussion sound recording in recent times for a song is #Chikitu from #Coolie . After a long time, lyrics can be clearly heard for listeners. First time, a slow folk song which is so vibing ❤️ from @anirudhofficial @sunpictures Keep coming and vibing pic.twitter.com/deFjfVOxN0 — Karthik (@meet_tk) June 26, 2025

The best thing about the #Chikitu video song isn't Rajini, it's Thalaivan TR. At this age, the man is pure, unstoppable energy. 😭🔥 — Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) June 25, 2025

About Coolie

Billed to be an action thriller, the core cast of 'Coolie' will have some top actors such as Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Along with this, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan will also be seen doing a cameo appearance in the film, along with Rebe, Monica John, and Junior MGR essaying significant roles.

With Anirudh Ravichander as the composer, Girish Gangadharan is responsible for the film's camera work. Philomin Raj is the head of the editing department of the movie.

'Coolie' marks Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth's reunion after a long gap of 38 years. The two actors were last seen sharing screen space in the 1986 superhit Tamil outing "Mr Bharath", where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father.

Coolie will be released in theatres on August 14.