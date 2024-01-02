Breaking News
Chinmayi Sripada calls out 'powerful men of TN' including Kamal Haasan for attending Me Too accused Vairamuthu's book launch

Updated on: 02 January,2024 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Chinmayi Sripaada took to her social media handle to call out politicians who attended the book launch event of her 'molester' lyricist Vairamuthu

Chinmayi Sripada calls out 'powerful men of TN' including Kamal Haasan for attending Me Too accused Vairamuthu's book launch

L-Chinmayi Sripada; R- Vairamuthu's book launch event

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has never shied from calling a spade a spade. This time she took to her social media account to call out the 'powerful men of Tamil Nadu' who gave a platform to her 'molester' and Me Too accused lyricist Vairamuthu who recently launched his book titled 'Maha Kavithai'. 


The book launch was attended by actor Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Chinmayi retweeted a post featuring the politicians felicitating Vairamuthu as Kamal Haasan stood beside them. Sharing the post, Chinamyi wrote on X, "Some of the most powerful men in Tamilnadu platforming my molester whilst I got banned - years of my career lost.  May the entire ecosystem that promotes and supports sex offenders whilst incarcerating honest people who speak up start getting destroyed from this very moment, onwards and beyond. I ll pray and keep praying until my wish comes true - there is nothing else I can do anyway."



In another post, Chinmayi shared more pictures from the book launch bringing people's attention to the number of politicians around Vairamuthu and questioned the justice system "Just check the number of politicians with Vairamuthu alone. How does one get justice in this ecosystem?"

According to a report in Times Now, Chinmayi in a previous post on X wrote, "I hope the WHOLE WIDE Word understands how some of the most powerful men enable my molester who also used his closeness to the party to silence and threaten me and other women he molested. And I got banned from working. "

In May 2023, Chinmayi called out Kamal after the latter tweeted in support of Indian wrestlers who have been in protest after accusing BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment. Sharing Kamal's post, Chinmayi asked the actor why he has not been talking about the sexual harassment complaints made against lyricist Vairamuthu. 

In the year 2018, Chinmayi accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. At the peak of the Me Too movement in India, Sripada named Vairamuthu for inappropriate behaviour and also shared several accounts of women who have been victims of alleged indecent behaviour by the lyricist. 

