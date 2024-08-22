Breaking News
Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha offer prayers at Tirumala on his birthday

Updated on: 22 August,2024 10:36 AM IST  |  Andhra Pradesh
ANI |

Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, veteran star Chiranjeevi visited the sacred site of Tirumala temple to seek blessings from Lord Balaji, watch video

Chiranjeevi Pic/X

Superstar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 69th birthday on Thursday by offering prayers at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.


Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, the veteran star visited the sacred site to seek blessings from Lord Balaji.



Chiranjeevi was seen dressed in a traditional off-white silk mundu and kurta, complemented by a kasavu-bordered shawl.


Chiranjeevi, known for his stellar career in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, greeted fellow devotees warmly as he made his way through the temple.

Ahead of the celebrations, Chiranjeevi and his family had arrived in Tirumala the previous day.

He was spotted dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans and received a heartfelt welcome at the local hotel.

His mother and wife accompanied him during this spiritual journey.

Chiranjeevi's illustrious career includes notable films such as 'Vijetha,' 'Indra,' 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.,' and the recent 'Bholaa Shankar.'

Since his debut in 1978 with 'Punadhirallu,' he has been a prominent figure in Indian cinema.

In May 2024, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

The prestigious recognition was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

