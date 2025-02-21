Breaking News
Chiranjeevi celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Surekha on a flight

Updated on: 21 February,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi who is celebrating his marriage anniversary with his wife Surekha called her an emotional anchor and the 'wind beneath my wings'

Chiranjeevi celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Surekha on a flight

Chiranjeevi celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Surekha on a flight
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his marriage anniversary with his wife Surekha en route Dubai. He called his wife an emotional anchor and the wind beneath my wings.


The actor took to his X, formerly Twitter on Thursday, and shared two pictures from his flight to Dubai.



He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai. I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world”.

He further mentioned, “Her presence is a constant comfort and an amazing motivator. Just taking this opportunity to express a bit about what and how much she means to me! Thank you my soul mate - Surekha!! Here’s to many more of these occasions to express my love and admiration for you. Most importantly, Thank you to all friends, fans, family, and well wishers for your wonderful wishes!! Stay blessed”.

Earlier, the megastar faced backlash when he expressed his desire for a grandson to continue his family legacy. He mentioned that his home feels like a 'ladies' hostel,' as he is often surrounded by granddaughters.

His son and actor Ram Charan Teja and wife Upasana are parents to a baby girl Klin Kaaran Koindela. When asked about his grandchildren, Chiranjeevi remarked that his home feels like a 'ladies' hostel,' where he is the 'warden,' surrounded by girls and only one boy. He revealed that he often asks his son, Ram Charan, to have a son next time in order to carry forward their 'family's legacy'.

His comment sparked a massive debate across social media platforms and many people criticising the legendary actor for his 'sexist' remarks.

