As megastar Chiranjeevi completed a major milestone in his career, son Ram Charan shared a special post celebrating his father

Chiranjeevi has completed 45 years in cinema

Megastar Chiranjeevi has completed a remarkable 45-year-long cinematic journey. His legacy has been honoured by son and global star Ram Charan. In a heartwarming tribute, Ram Charan, took to Twitter to congratulate his father, Chiranjeevi, on reaching the remarkable milestone in his illustrious career. The tweet came with a montage of Chiranjeevi's iconic characters and roles that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Ram Charan wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to our beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu on completing 45 amazing Years of Mega Journey in Cinema!❤️ What an incredible journey! Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances. You continue to inspire millions both with your on-screen performances and your off-screen humanitarian activities. Thank you, Dad for instilling values of discipline, hard work, dedication, excellence and above all compassion!”

Indeed, it has been an extraordinary journey for megastar Chiranjeevi, one that began with his debut film ‘Pranam Khareedu’ and continues to this day with him delivering blockbuster performances that captivate audiences worldwide. This remarkable span of 45 years in cinema is a testament to his dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to his craft.

Chiranjeevi's legacy is not merely one of cinematic achievements but also a legacy of values that have shaped him into a beloved figure, not just in the film industry but in the hearts of people across the country. As fans and well-wishers join in to celebrate these 45 amazing years of Chiranjeevi's mega journey in cinema, it is evident that his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.

