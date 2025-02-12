Breaking News
Updated on: 12 February,2025 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again clarified his political stand. He was attending the pre-release event of actor Brahmanandam's upcoming film 'Brahma Anandam'

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most well-known names in the Telugu film industry. He is one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has also dabbled in politics briefly but did not gain much success. Recently, at the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam', the megastar said she will stay away from politics for the rest of his life and let his brother Pawan Kalyan take care of it. 


Chiranjeevi has been inactive in Telugu politics for a while now. However, his recent activities led to rumours of him returning to his political career. On Tuesday evening, he was seen as the chief guest at the pre-release event of actor Brahmanandam's upcoming film 'Brahma Anandam'. Talking at the event about his rumoured return to politics, Chiranjeevi clarified that he will be staying away from it for the rest of his life. "I will stay away from politics for my rest of this life. I will keep myself busy with films. There are doubts for many as I am meeting several personalities. It is just to serve the people through them. There are no political stands for me,"he said. 


“To go ahead in politics and fulfill the dreams, Pawan Kalyan is active and is taking things ahead. He will take care of politics” he said in Telugu at the event. Pawan Kalyan is the head of Jana Sena party and is currently the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.


Chiranjeevi's political journey 

In August 2008, Chiranjeevi launched his political party, Praja Rajyam Party, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. At the launch, he stated that social justice was the main agenda of his party. In the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, the party won 18 of the 294 seats and secured a vote share of over 16%. He contested from Tirupati and Palakollu constituencies winning in Tirupati but losing out in Palakollu, in West Godavari district In February 2011, Chiranjeevi's party formed an alliance with the Congress party. In 2012, Chiranjeevi became a member of Rajya Sabha and later that year he was sworn in as the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism. 

Since the 2014 elections, he has stayed away from active politics and since then, has not attended any meetings of the Congress party, on a regional or national level. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha member ended in April 2018.

