Chiranjeevi and Nani

Megastar Chiranjeevi, renowned for his exceptional ability to choose scripts with great insight, has consistently worked with a mix of debutant filmmakers and emerging talents throughout his illustrious career. His ability to spot promising directors and contribute to their growth has been one of his hallmarks. Chiranjeevi’s next film marks an exciting new chapter for the highly talented director Srikanth Odela who is a die-hard fan of Megastar. The director, whose debut film Dasara was a colossal blockbuster, not only achieved massive commercial success but also garnered widespread acclaim, winning several prestigious awards. This collaboration with Chiranjeevi adds another level of anticipation, as Srikanth Odela takes on his most ambitious project to date, officially announced today. The film will be produced on a grand scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, with Natural Star Nani’s Unanimous Productions presenting it.

Chiranjeevi's next a blood promise

The official poster released today depicts the powerful nature of the movie, conveying the intensity of Chiranjeevi's character. The striking red theme of the poster signals the violence central to the story, while the quote, "He finds his peace in violence," further underscores the fierce and compelling role Chiranjeevi will play. This collaboration promises to be a high-octane, thrilling cinematic experience. This indeed is going to be the most violent film yet for Chiranjeevi.

The movie will go on floors after Srikanth Odela wraps up his second directorial venture The Paradise starring Natural Star Nani.

Nani took to his Instagram handle to share the announcement with a picture of Chiranjeevi and Srikanth holding hands covered in blood.

Sharing the announcement poster of the project, Nani wrote, “I grew up inspired by him. I stood in the lines for hours everytime. I lost my cycle. I celebrated him. Now I PRESENT HIM. It’s a full circle. UNLEASHING THE MEGASTAR MADNESS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. With my boy who dreamt this, Srikanth Odela.”

Sharing the poster, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Thrilled at this collaboration and looking forward to this one my dear Nani.” While Chiranjeevi is currently working on director Vassishta’s Vishwambhara, Srikanth is helming The Paradise with Nani. With the Jersey star also starring in HIT 3, there is no clarity about when the Chiranjeevi-Srikanth project will go on floors.

More details of the movie are awaited.