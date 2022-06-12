Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan honour Kamal Haasan for 'Vikram' success

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2022 02:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The film, which apart from Kamal Haasan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead, continues to do brisk business at the box office the world over

Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Even as news emerged that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer 'Vikram' had become the highest Tamil grossing film of all time in the UK, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Sunday honoured Kamal Haasan in the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the "spectacular success" of the movie.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)





