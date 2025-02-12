Megastar Chiranjeevi joked that his house now feels like a ladies hostel with all the women residing there. He said he told his son Ram Charan to plan a son next to carry forward the family legacy

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi who has five granddaughters has expressed his desire to have grandson who will continue his legacy. The megastar of Telugu cinema made the statement at the pre-release event of the upcoming film 'Brahma Anandam' on Tuesday. He said that he wishes his son Ram Charan to have a son. The 'RRR' actor welcomed his daughter Klin Kaara with wife Upasana in 2023.

Chiranjeevi asked Ram Charan to plan for a son

At the pre-release event of 'Brahma Anandam' in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi jokingly said that his house now feels like a ladies hostel and he is the male warden. The actor said that his house is filled with women including his daughters, daughters-in-law and granddaughters, indicating that there is no 'male' figure to take forward the family legacy. He also revealed that he told his son Ram Charan to plan for a son so that family legacy is continued. He also added that for Ram Charan his daughter is his whole world.

“It doesn’t feel like I am in a home. It feels as if there’s a ward in a ladies hostel. There are women all around, and only one man is here. I’m afraid we might see the birth of another girl. I asked Charan, come on this time, let us see another boy. We want to continue our legacy," he said at the event adding that for Ram his daughter is the apple of his eye.

Chiranjeevi on his political stand

Talking at the same event about his rumoured return to politics, Chiranjeevi clarified that he will be staying away from it for the rest of his life. "I will stay away from politics for my rest of this life. I will keep myself busy with films. There are doubts for many as I am meeting several personalities. It is just to serve the people through them. There are no political stands for me," he said.

“To go ahead in politics and fulfill the dreams, Pawan Kalyan is active and is taking things ahead. He will take care of politics” he said in Telugu at the event. Pawan Kalyan is the head of Jana Sena party and is currently the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.