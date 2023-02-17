Chiyaan Vikram drops new stills from his upcoming film 'Thangalaan'; check out

In the stills from 'Thangalaan', Vikram is seen sporting a long beard, a man bun and a pair of sunglasses, making for the perfect rugged look

Still from Thangalaan. Pic/Vikram's Twitter handle

Tamil actor Vikram took Twitter by a storm as he posted a couple stills from his upcoming Tamil movie ‘Thangalaan’ with the caption ‘Back to the Future. #Thangalaan’

In the stills, Vikram is seen sporting a long beard, a man bun and a pair of sunglasses, making for the perfect rugged look.

Soon after he dropped the pictures, here’s how his fans reacted to them:

“Dear @chiyaan you look terrificð¥ð¥ how can you look so different in each of your avatars..," wrote a fan. “Strength and Muscle man Best Pic Of The Year.@chiyaan Sir #ChiyaanVikram #Thangalaan," mentioned another fan.

“Most anticipated Indian movie is loading. Madly waiting for #Thangalaan @Chiyaan #ChiyaanVikram," wrote another Twitter user.

“Thangalaan is Coming," expressed another fan.

Also Read: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay unveils ' bloody sweet' title reveal promo of next with Lokesh Kanagaraj

His look also caught the eye of the social media influencer Tharani Rtk. “Terrific Looks #chiyaanvikramðµ #Thangalaan," he wrote.

His fans are praising his abilities to shape shift into a completely new character every single time, appreciating his versatility.

As for ‘Thangalaan', it is a Tamil movie starring Vikram, Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Directed by Pa Ranjita, ‘Thangalaan’ is a true story, based on the events at the Kolar Gold Factory. The movie focuses on the people working at KGF under the British Rule. The music of the film is done by GV Prakash Kumar with Kishor Kumar as the director of photography. Selva handles the editing. The film is produced by director Pa Ranjith's home banner Neelam Productions and Studio Green.

Meanwhile, 'Vikram' was last seen in the film 'PS-1' directed by Mani Ratnam. The magnum-opus also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The second part of the film titled 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' will be released on April 28.