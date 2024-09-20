Amid 'Thangalaan' OTT release, producer says Chiyaan Vikram-starrer sees increase in screens

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan has been released on streaming platform Netflix a month after its theatrical release. Despite the OTT release, the film is going strong in the theatres, says producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja

Thangalaan still

Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' is setting examples of success across the nation. After its phenomenal run in the South having crossed 100 Cr. mark at the box office, the film witnessed a roaring response in the North. Upon its Hindi release, it started to capture the attention of everyone. The film is seeing a sudden increase in the number of screens in theaters, standing as a testament to its growing demand. The shows are running housefull in theaters. This comes even as the film has been released on Netflix.

Amid Thangalaan's success, producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja expressed his delight at the amazing response the film is receiving and said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response Thangalaan has received from the audience. It’s heartening to see the local story of a gold miners' tribe resonate so deeply with the entire nation, with people embracing and celebrating our culture. Audiences are now showing interest in stories from remote parts of India, which is both exciting and encouraging for creators who wish to tell their stories in an authentic way."

Thangalaan is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes. The film continues the South Indian film industry's trend of bringing unique concepts to audiences. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

When Chiyaan Vikram called the film his most difficult role

Describing ‘Thangalaan’ as the most challenging project of his career, Vikram said at an event in Bengaluru, “I’ve played many unique roles in films like Anniyan and Pithamagan, but Thangalaan is a standout. This is the most difficult film of my career. We encountered numerous challenges in every scene, including injuries during the shoot. Even the romantic scenes were tough.”

He went on to explain, "The real challenge was portraying characters from the British colonial era and indigenous tribes—people we didn’t fully understand. We had to embody them, not just act like them. It felt like we were transported back a century."

To fully prepare for the character, Vikram underwent six months of intense training and significantly reduced his weight. He mentioned that the psychological demands of the role were even more taxing than the physical transformation, with daily filming requiring four to five hours of makeup.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film released in Hindi on 6th September. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.