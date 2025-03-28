Chiyaan Vikram's 'Veera Dheera Sooran' to be screened at Tamil Nadu’s First Inflatable Theatre in Bommidi Set Up by PictureTime

Tamil Nadu's first inflatable theatre

Listen to this article Chiyaan Vikram's 'Veera Dheera Sooran' screened at Tamil Nadu’s first inflatable theatre x 00:00

PictureTime, a pioneering mobile digital movie theatre company, unveiled Tamil Nadu's first inflatable digital theatre in Bommidi on Thursday evening. The innovative theatre debuted with a grand screening of Chiyaan Vikram's 'Veera Dheera Sooran- Pt 2', marking a significant milestone in bringing world-class cinema to underserved regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the inflatable theatre in Chennai

The PictureTime MFR Cinema—a fully equipped, transportable digital theatre—boasts a 140-seat inflatable enclosure with Dolby 5.1 surround sound, high-definition projection, and amenities like a booking office, power generator, and F&B counter.

The grand opening was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Cheif Guest TMT.R Jayanthi, IPS (DIG, Police, Tamil Nadu), Mr. K Thiagarajan(Sate President, Jacto Jio, Chennai), Nayanthara's 'Aramm' director Gopi Nainar, Mr.Anbu Deepan (Lyricist & Filmwriter), Mr A Yesuthasan (Tamil Nadu Producer Council, Chennai), Mr. Daniel Robinson (Prof. Loyola College, Chennai), Mr Surajit Roy (President & COO, Picturetime), Dr. S. Adivarayama (Deputy Enforcement Officer), Mr A. Madesh (Madhiya Mavatta Seyalalar, Krishnagiri).

Redefining movie watching experience

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of PictureTime, emphasised the importance of making cinema "accessible to all" and said, "With Tamil Nadu’s first inflatable digital theatre, we are redefining movie-watching for audiences beyond metros. We’re thrilled to begin this journey in Bommidi with 'Veera Dheera Sooran.'"

Highlighting the goal of fostering a stronger movie-watching culture, Dr M.F Ramesh, Owner, MFR Cinemas, added, "This collaboration ensures that high-quality cinematic experiences reach every corner of Tamil Nadu, fostering a stronger movie culture in semi-urban and rural areas."

Echoing this sentiment, filmmaker Gopi Nainar remarked, “Cinema has the power to reflect society, challenge perspectives, and inspire change. Initiatives like PictureTime’s inflatable theatres are crucial in ensuring that powerful storytelling reaches audiences who might otherwise be left out of the theatrical experience.”

With India facing a severe screen shortage, PictureTime is bridging the gap by operating in 15 locations across 9 states, transforming movie-watching for millions, and ensuring premium entertainment reaches where it's needed most. A second theatre is already gearing up to open soon in Chengam.