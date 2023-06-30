Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan gets married to Manini Mishra see pics

Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan gets married to Manini Mishra; see pics

Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Santhana Krishnan, the son of cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, married Manini Mishra in Chennai on Thursday.

Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan gets married to Manini Mishra; see pics

Santhana Krishnan wedded his fiance Manini Mishra

Listen to this article
Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan gets married to Manini Mishra; see pics
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Santhana Krishnan is the son of cinematographer Ravi K Chandran
  2. Santhana Krishnan wedded his fiance Manini Mishra on Thursday in Chennai
  3. Santhana Krishnan made his big Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff`s `Baaghi 2`

Santhana Krishnan, the son of cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, wedded his fiance Manini Mishra on Thursday in Chennai. The wedding was held at the Park Hyatt hotel in Guindy, and various celebrities were in attendance including director Mani Ratnam, actor Karthi, and Shankar. 


On Twitter, film trade expert Ramesh Bala shared photos from the wedding, writing, “Ace cinematographer #RaviKChandran's son Santhana Krishnan entered wedlock with Manini Mishra at a grand event in Chennai today. Top film personalities attended and wished the couple a happy married life.” Many liked the tweet while a few fans retweeted the news of Santhana and Manini getting married.



Santhana Krishnan wore a printed-white long kurta with a matching mundu to the wedding, while Manini Mishra wore a gorgeous printed crimson sari with a golden border. The bride wore gold jewellery and wore minimal make-up. Her jewellery included a large maang-tikka, two neck pieces, and heavy earrings.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and his actress wife Suhasini were photographed with the newlyweds. Another photograph included filmmaker Shankar, who is currently busy with the shoot of 'Indian 2'. Karthi Sivakumar was also present during the wedding. In addition to them, Rajiv Menon and his wife attended the event.

Meanwhile celebrities like Ravivarman, Jeeva, RT Rajasekar, Srikar Prasad, Sudha Kongara, Manikandan, Sabu Cyril, AR Murugadoss, Maneka Suresh, Thanu, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyadarshan, Sathyajyothi Thiagarajan, and Suresh Balaji were also present to congratulate the newlyweds, according to reports.

Several new images of Santhana Krishnan and Manini Mishra have emerged on the internet. The couple's pictures with their families also made their way to the internet.

Veteran Ravi K Chandran began his Malayalam film career as an assistant to his brother, cinematographer Ramachandra Babu ISC. Later, he collaborated with Rajiv Menon. He later worked in Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil films. 'Virasat', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Major Saab', 'Kannathil Muthamittal', 'Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu', 'Black', 'Fanaa', 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Ghajini', and 'Saawariya' are among his best works. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, his son, followed in his father's footsteps. He made his big Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 2'. He has contributed to films such as 'Kabir Singh', 'Happy New Year', and 'Nota'.

mani ratnam Regional Cinema Updates Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update entertaintment celebrity wedding

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK