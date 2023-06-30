Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan gets married to Manini Mishra; see pics

Santhana Krishnan, the son of cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, married Manini Mishra in Chennai on Thursday.

Santhana Krishnan, the son of cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, wedded his fiance Manini Mishra on Thursday in Chennai. The wedding was held at the Park Hyatt hotel in Guindy, and various celebrities were in attendance including director Mani Ratnam, actor Karthi, and Shankar.

On Twitter, film trade expert Ramesh Bala shared photos from the wedding, writing, “Ace cinematographer #RaviKChandran's son Santhana Krishnan entered wedlock with Manini Mishra at a grand event in Chennai today. Top film personalities attended and wished the couple a happy married life.” Many liked the tweet while a few fans retweeted the news of Santhana and Manini getting married.

Ace cinematographer #RaviKChandran's son Santhana Krishnan entered wedlock with Manini Mishra at a grand event in Chennai today. Top film personalities attended and wished the couple happy married life 🎉@dop007 @dop_santha@onlynikil pic.twitter.com/Vekg2k493a — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 29, 2023

Santhana Krishnan wore a printed-white long kurta with a matching mundu to the wedding, while Manini Mishra wore a gorgeous printed crimson sari with a golden border. The bride wore gold jewellery and wore minimal make-up. Her jewellery included a large maang-tikka, two neck pieces, and heavy earrings.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and his actress wife Suhasini were photographed with the newlyweds. Another photograph included filmmaker Shankar, who is currently busy with the shoot of 'Indian 2'. Karthi Sivakumar was also present during the wedding. In addition to them, Rajiv Menon and his wife attended the event.

Meanwhile celebrities like Ravivarman, Jeeva, RT Rajasekar, Srikar Prasad, Sudha Kongara, Manikandan, Sabu Cyril, AR Murugadoss, Maneka Suresh, Thanu, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyadarshan, Sathyajyothi Thiagarajan, and Suresh Balaji were also present to congratulate the newlyweds, according to reports.

Several new images of Santhana Krishnan and Manini Mishra have emerged on the internet. The couple's pictures with their families also made their way to the internet.

Veteran Ravi K Chandran began his Malayalam film career as an assistant to his brother, cinematographer Ramachandra Babu ISC. Later, he collaborated with Rajiv Menon. He later worked in Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil films. 'Virasat', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Major Saab', 'Kannathil Muthamittal', 'Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu', 'Black', 'Fanaa', 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Ghajini', and 'Saawariya' are among his best works. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, his son, followed in his father's footsteps. He made his big Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 2'. He has contributed to films such as 'Kabir Singh', 'Happy New Year', and 'Nota'.