I don't think that the concept of Valentine's Day has been misinterpreted at all, says Pragya Jaiswal

Mid Day Online spoke exclusively to Pragya Jaiswal on the occasion of Valentine’s Day

Pic Courtesy: PR

Pragya, when was the first time you realized/understood the significance/ importance of Valentine’s Day?

To be honest, I have been understanding the importance and significance of Valentine's day only since the last few years as all of a sudden, all my friends are getting married or getting engaged or getting serious in their relationship and it is hitting me now more than ever. So, I am understanding the significance now.

Who was your first Valentine? Please be honest… Honesty appreciated…

I don't think there has been a proper Valentine-Valentine as such. But, maybe it might have been in college, I was with a person but nothing special happened on Valentine's Day for me to remember someone as my first Valentine!

Also Read: 5 Looks of Birthday girl Pragya Jaiswal that prove her prowess in fashion

Do you think that the concept of Valentine’s Day has been misinterpreted?

No, I don't think that the concept of Valentine's Day has been misinterpreted at all, because especially in today's day and age, we understand that valentine's day is a day to show your love and affection to your loved ones. It could definitely be a special someone but it also extends to your closest friends and family or anyone that you truly love. So I don't think it's misinterpreted and we all understand that.

Is Valentine's Day only about romance and love? Or can that day be celebrated for friendship as well?

I think Valentine's Day is about love and love can be extended to everyone that you love and truly care. It can be a special someone whom you are romantically inclined or it could even be your closest friends, family or anyone that you truly love and care about.

Which is the best book on Valentine’s day that you have read?

I have not read a book on Valentine's Day.

What type of Valentine are you? Card-Roses types/ romantic poems types or the candlelight dinner types? Or is there anything besides these?

I think I am a super candle light dinner person so that would be the best way I would like to spend Valentine's Day if at all ever with anyone special. So, I am a candle light dinner person and I don’t mind flowers also, as I love flowers so I don't mind a lot of roses too.

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2023: The whole essence of Valentine's Day has gone hither-tither, says Sneha Wagh

Has anyone rejected your Valentine’s Day proposal or have you rejected any Valentine’s Day proposal?

No, it has never been such an official thing like someone proposing to you on that day. You just hear about these stories. In practical life, I don't think anyone actually proposes to someone on Valentine's Day. Something like this never happened to me!

If you had to choose a Bollywood celebrity as your Valentine, whom would you choose and why?

If I have to choose a Bollywood celebrity, then I have to choose a galantine instead of a Valentine, I think I would love to meet Deepika Padukone and spend some time with her as a galantine. It would be amazing to know her a little bit.

If you had to choose a Hollywood celebrity as your Valentine, whom would you choose and why?

I will choose ‘OG’- Tom Cruise as my Hollywood Valentine. He is my childhood crush and I have been obsessed with all the ‘Mission Impossibles’. Who would not want to go on a date with him!

It’s a given that you will have many admirers. In that case, have you ever received any card or gift from a secret admirer? If yes, what was it and what was your reaction to it?

Yes, I have received a lot of gifts and cards from many admirers, there is no secret admirer but it’s always been flattering to receive lots of presents from admirers because you get to know about some of these people on this day.

In your opinion, is Valentine's Day the most romantic day of the year?

In my opinion, it's not the most romantic day of the year. I actually feel it's old-rated because there are so many other days which can be important in people's lives. It could be somebody 's birthday or getting married or any other special day. So, I don't think Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year.

What’s your idea of a perfect Valentine's Day date?

My idea would be to be in a beachy place or resort, candle light dinner, beautiful flowers and everything romantic will be an ideal date for me. The day is all about loving Cupid.

Have you played Cupid or has someone played the role of a cupid in your life?

I haven't unfortunately played cupid in anybody's life and actually no one has played cupid in my life also till date. But, I really cannot wait for that day when somebody will play cupid in my life.