Falguni Pathak

We don’t blame you if you can’t picture Falguni Pathak belting out rap verses. But that’s the beauty of creativity—it doesn’t restrict you. After decades of making her fans dance to her songs during Navratri, dandiya queen Pathak has tried her hand at rap with Rangaara. The track, which blends Gujarati folk music with contemporary rap, marks her collaboration with Aditya Gadhvi, who gained fame with his Coke Studio Bharat hit Khalasi, and composer Achint Thakkar.

Known for her traditional garba and folk songs, Pathak says making the transition to rap was both exciting and demanding. “The track has been challenging for me, as I normally sing folk songs. Rangaara has a projection of words; it has a tune, harmony and rhythm. This is the first time in my life that I have sung rap,” she marvels.

She credits Gadhvi and Thakkar for bringing a fresh approach to Gujarati music. To her, Rangaara is more than a celebration of Gujarat’s cultural heritage. “It blends traditional elements with modern musical trends. This fusion aims to appeal to a broader audience, making Gujarati music more accessible. I was not sure whether my fans would like it as I was trying something [far removed] from the garba music that I do, but the response is phenomenal.” Pathak is happy to see how Gujarati music is going beyond folk songs. “Gujarati music is evolving. Rangaara and Khalasi have started a different trend in Gujarati music. They are keeping the authenticity alive and making it modern.”