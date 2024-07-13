Days before Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor kick off the final schedule of Devara, a leak forces makers to ramp up security

Junior NTR in Devara: Part One

When production is still in progress, filmmakers often guard their films closely. However, when scenes and looks are leaked despite precautions, it throws the entire unit into chaos. Recently, the makers of Devara: Part One faced a similar crisis when a dialogue by Junior NTR leaked online and circulated on social media. A source informs, “A significant dialogue from the movie recently leaked, prompting the production team to ramp up security measures on set. Our top priority is to ensure the safety and confidentiality of our project. We’ve significantly enhanced security on set to protect the integrity of Devara.” The makers have also reduced the number of people on set and implemented a no-phone policy. “Only essential personnel are allowed access, and strict protocols are in place to prevent any further breaches. We are committed to delivering a cinematic experience that our audience can enjoy without any spoilers. The number of unit members allowed on set has been reduced to the bare minimum, and the footage is encrypted and sent to editing,” the source adds.

Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

The film, which marks Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema, has been in the making since April 2023. Directed and written by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part One is set against a forest backdrop, where NTR will play a double role—Devara and Vara—one of whom is a student leader on a mission to end the forest mafia. “Only a couple of songs and a small portion are left to be shot,” says the source. Reports indicate that a mass duet song featuring NTR and Kapoor will be filmed on a specially erected set in Shamshabad on Tuesday. The song, choreographed by Sekhar Master, is an energetic dance number. “This will be shot in a closed-door setup now. On the shoot days, it will be a no-phone policy on set,” confirms the source.