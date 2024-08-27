Jr NTR is the faces of fear in the new poster of Devara: Part 1. With the poster release, the makers have started counting down to the release date of the film

Jr NTR

Listen to this article Jr NTR is the face of fear in new poster from Devara-Part 1, check out x 00:00

As anticipation builds for one of the most awaited films of the year, the makers of 'Devara: Part 1' have started the countdown to the film's release with a powerful new poster featuring Man of Masses NTR Jr. The much-anticipated first instalment of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Man of Masses NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is set to hit theatres on 27th September, and the latest poster has increased excitement among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly released poster showcases NTR Jr’s dual faces, radiating intense energy. His expression captures a fierce determination hinting at a powerful, unyielding presence that sets the tone for an impactful performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devara Movie (@devaramovie)

The countdown to the film's grand release has officially begun, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses and teasers in the lead-up to the big day. With its intense teasers of NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan, the film is shaping up to be a blockbuster giving us major drama and action.

Jr NTR wraps shoot of Devara-Part 1:

Jr NTR finished his shoot for 'Devara Part 1' in August. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the set of his film opposite Janhvi Kapoor, announcing that he completed the shoot on Tuesday.

While sharing the picture of the 'Devara' set, Jr NTR wrote, "Just wrapped my final shot for 'Devara: Part 1'. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September."

Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September. pic.twitter.com/RzOZt3VCEB — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 13, 2024

As soon as NTR posted about wrapping up his part, excited fans started reacting to the news. One wrote, “Can't wait anymore, anna! Eagerly awaiting to see you on the silver screen in the fiercest avatar.” Another commented, “Love you, anna! Eagerly waiting for the movie... Jai NTR.”

Interestingly, this magnum opus marks 'Man of Masses' Jr NTR’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva, following the 2016 hit film 'Janatha Garage', which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

What to expect from Devara: Part 1

At a recent event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made fans emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, "It’s my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it, and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

'Devara: Part 1' is set for release on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with a presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan in a key role. The makers are sparing no effort to ensure the film’s success, and with the buzz around the second single, expectations are soaring.