Jr NTR announced that he has completed his part in Devara Part 1, which stars Janhvi Kapoor. The actor shared the news on X, posting a picture from the set

Jr NTR wraps Devara Part 1

Listen to this article It's a wrap! Jr NTR finishes his shoot for Devara Part 1, says, ‘Will miss the ocean of love' x 00:00

It's a wrap! Jr NTR has finished his shoot for 'Devara Part 1'. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the set of his film opposite Janhvi Kapoor, announcing that he completed the shoot on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September. pic.twitter.com/RzOZt3VCEB — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 13, 2024

While sharing the picture of the 'Devara' set, Jr NTR wrote, "Just wrapped my final shot for 'Devara: Part 1'. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September."

As soon as NTR posted about wrapping up his part, excited fans started reacting to the news. One wrote, “Can't wait anymore, anna! Eagerly awaiting to see you on the silver screen in the fiercest avatar.” Another commented, “Love you, anna! Eagerly waiting for the movie... Jai NTR.”

Recently, the makers released 'Dheere Dheere', a romantic number featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The song received immense love from the audience. Earlier, the makers had released the track titled 'Fear Song'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Interestingly, this magnum opus marks 'Man of Masses' Jr NTR’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva, following the 2016 hit film 'Janatha Garage', which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

At a recent event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made fans emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, "It’s my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it, and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

'Devara: Part 1' is set for release on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with a presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan in a key role. The makers are sparing no effort to ensure the film’s success, and with the buzz around the second single, expectations are soaring.