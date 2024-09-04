Shot against a stunning water backdrop with over 200 dancers, the song 'Daavudi' features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, who light up the screen with their electrifying moves

A still from Daavudi song

The third single from the high-octane action drama ‘Devara: Part 1’, titled ‘Daavudi’, has finally dropped, and it has all the right elements to become a massive hit. Choreographed by Sekhar VJ, this energetic dance number will have you on your feet, grooving along. ‘Daavudi’ is the third single from Devara, following the release of the intense ‘Fear Song’ and the romantic track ‘Dheere Dheere’.

About Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s new song ‘Daavudi’

Shot against a stunning water backdrop with over 200 dancers, the song features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, who light up the screen with their electrifying moves. Sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa in Hindi, ‘Daavudi’ is sure to be a chartbuster, offering yet another opportunity to watch our favorites dazzle the world with their dance skills.

Janhvi Kapoor is excited to be a part of ‘Devara: Part 1’

"My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because of the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, and the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, and attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said in a statement

Earlier Jr NTR assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

About ‘Devara: Part 1’

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi alongside superstar Jr NTR, marking her debut collaboration with the 'RRR' actor. The film which also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role, marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with the director, following their successful venture 'Janatha Garage' in 2016, which received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. With its release set for September 27, the film is poised to set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. It is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.