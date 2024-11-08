Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara Part 1

Listen to this article Devara Part 1 OTT release: When and where to watch Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film x 00:00

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Devara: Part 1’ is now available on OTT just two months after its theatrical release. Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'. While Jr NTR takes on a dual role, Saif plays a menacing antagonist.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Devara: Part 1’ is now available to stream on Netflix

‘Devara: Part 1’ can now be watched on the streaming giant Netflix, which has acquired the rights. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. Adding emotional depth to the narrative, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle entangled in a love affair with Jr NTR's son. While the son appears to differ from his father in temperament, he might find himself compelled to rise to significant challenges.

'Devara 2' will have more of Janhvi Kapoor

While the first part made waves for its songs like ‘Chuttamalle’ and ‘Daavudi’, fans who watched the film in theatres stated that there isn’t much of Janhvi in the first installment.

As per IANS, Koratala Siva said in an interview, “She can bring plenty of freshness into the movie and have multiple dimensions to her character which will be unfolded in part 2. There is a lot of drama for her and surprising twists and turns that could happen with her character. You will have to wait and watch part 2 to see more of Janhvi!"

‘Devara: Part 1’ is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27. The film also stars Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma.