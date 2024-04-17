Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Dhanush shares Kubera poster Scruffy look classical Shiva Annapurna poster as backdrop
<< Back to Elections 2024

Dhanush shares 'Kubera' poster: Scruffy look, classical Shiva-Annapurna poster as backdrop

Updated on: 17 April,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The posters show the actor in a disheveled look, sporting a scruffy beard and looking into the camera as he stands in front of a wall

Dhanush shares 'Kubera' poster: Scruffy look, classical Shiva-Annapurna poster as backdrop

Dhanush. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Dhanush shares 'Kubera' poster: Scruffy look, classical Shiva-Annapurna poster as backdrop
x
00:00

Tamil superstar Dhanush took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared posters from his upcoming film 'Kubera'.


The posters show the actor in a disheveled look, sporting a scruffy beard and looking into the camera as he stands in front of a wall.


religious mural on the wall depicts Lord Shiva receiving alms from Annapurna, a form of his divine spouse Parvati.


The film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna, marks Dhanush’s first collaboration with director Sekhar Kammula, known for his Telugu films like 'Godavari', 'Happy Days' and 'Love Story'.

'Kubera' has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi and has music by Devi Sri Prasad of 'Pushpa' fame.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dhanush Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK