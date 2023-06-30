Dhanush unveils intense first poster for ‘Captain Miller’

Dhanush is all set to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming film, Captain Miller. The highly-anticipated project, directed by Arun Matheswaran, has been making waves in the industry, and the release of the first look poster has only intensified the excitement among fans.

Captain Miller poster

In the gripping first look, Dhanush, who portrays the titular role, is depicted as the last man standing on a war field, gripping a weapon tightly. The intense gaze in his eyes reflects the determination and resilience of his character. The poster sets the tone for an action-packed narrative that promises to captivate audiences from start to finish.

Captain Miller boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including the talented Priyanka Arul Mohan, acclaimed actor Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sundeep Kishan. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, known for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

The film's music, composed by the talented G V Prakash Kumar, is expected to enhance the emotional depth and intensity of the narrative. Siddhartha Nuni's cinematography and Nagooran Ramacharan's editing are poised to elevate the visual and storytelling aspects of the film.

Dhanush took to social media to share the first look poster with his fans, accompanied by a powerful message: "Captain Miller First look! Respect is freedom." The post quickly garnered an overwhelming response, with users expressing their admiration for the captivating glimpse into the film. One user commented, THALIVAAAAAAAAA , This is Unexpected. All set for biggest opening #CaptainMilIer while another exclaimed, “Wow @dhanushkraja sir !! This is so good”

Fans can mark their calendars, as Captain Miller is slated for release later this year. With its compelling storyline, intense performances, and the creative prowess of its talented team, the film promises to be a cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.