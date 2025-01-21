Breaking News
Diljit Dosanjh's Panjab '95 to not release on Feb 7 due to ‘circumstances beyond control’

Updated on: 21 January,2025 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Panjab '95 which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on February 7, is based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995

Diljit Dosanjh's Panjab '95 to not release on Feb 7 due to ‘circumstances beyond control’

Diljit Dosanjh in Panjab '95 Pic/Instagram

Fans eagerly waiting for Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated biopic, 'Panjab 95', will have to wait longer as the film's release has been postponed. The film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on February 7, is based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995.


Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit shared a note along with an image of Khalra. "We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Panjab 95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control," read the note.

The film, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, tells the story of Khalra, who was known for uncovering human rights violations during Punjab's militancy era.


Meanwhile, Diljit will next be seen in Border 2. The film's shooting officially began in December last year. The film stars Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and features Varun Dhawan and Diljit in crucial roles.


Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war and introducing audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, with Anurag Singh taking the reins as director. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

