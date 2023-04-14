Dino Morea expressed his love for action with his Telugu debut, 'Agent'

Actor Dino Morea is all set to play a baddie once again in his Telugu debut film, 'Agent, after his negative character in the web series ‘The Empire’

Dino Morea's Instagram

Actor Dino Morea, who played a negative character in the web series 'The Empire,' is set to play a baddie once again in his Telugu debut film, 'Agent'. The film also stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni.



Dino's first poster from the film was unveiled on Friday. The actor took it to Instagram and shared his first poster from the film with the caption "AGENT" (with the black heart emoji).

Dino looks stunning in a white and black goatee, long hair, injury marks on the face, and a gun in his hand. The actor also shared that he got to explore his love for action in the film.

Talking about his role and his look, the actor said: "Being a baddie is never easy, especially when people have seen you in that lover boy image for the longest. But in Agent, I got to explore my love for action."



He added: "Yes, I will be doing some high-octane action in this one. I am sure people will like this one as much as they like Shaibani Khan—in fact, even more."

Actor Dino Morea was last seen in the comedy film ‘Helmet’ directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Sony Pictures Film India and Dino Morea himself. Morea had a cameo appearance in the film. The movie features Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma, and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles. The film was premiered on the OTT platform Zee5. Dino Morea has worked in several Bollywood films, also appeared in web series like 'Mentalhood' and 'Hostages'.

Meanwhile, Dino is also making his Malayalam debut with the film 'Bandra.' The film also stars Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia.



Back to the film, 'Agent', a spy thriller helmed by Surender Reddy. The film stars Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, and Mammootty. The film is all set for its theatrical release on April 28, 2023.

(with inputs from IANS)