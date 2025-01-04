Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's song 'Dabidi Dibidi' is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The song is from the upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj

Still from the song Dabidi Dibidi

'Disgusting, cheap': Netizens slam choreography of Urvashi Rautela and Balayya's Dabidi Dibidi song from Daaku Maharaaj

Upcoming Telugu movie 'Daaku Maharaaj's latest song 'Dabidi Dibidi' has been called a cringefest by netizens for its choreography. The song which features lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna (also known as Balayya) and actress Urvashi Rautela has been slammed by netizens for its choreography. The song has been choreographed by Shekhar Master.

The choreography of the song composed by S Thaman has been criticised for its 'obscene and vulgar' dance steps. The song begins with Balakrishna sitting like a king, wearing a blue shirt and bejewelled blue jacket over it. Urvashi on the other hand is seen dressed in a crop top and skirt. The song sees Balayya hit Rautela's belly button and pull her by her dress. He also hits her on her rear which she seemingly enjoys.

Netizens react

Netizens took to social media to slam the choreography of the song. This comes a month after Pushpa 2 song Peelings was criticised for its 'vulgar' moves acted out by actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The song was also choreographed by Master Shekhar.

"Aajkal ki choreographers ko ho kya gaya hai....kya pagalpanti hai ye," wrote a user on Urvashi Rautela's comment section on Instagram.

Another comment read, "Uncle thodi sharam krlo wo tumhari Beti se bhi chhoti h".

"Kitna bekar step he and very cheap choreography," read another comment.

A user said, "Too much vulgar cringe pro Max steps".

"The worst choreography I have seen in long time," wrote another user.

CRINGE PRO MAX!!!



If Bollywood did this, there would’ve been national sanskaar outrage, with hashtags about protecting Bharatiya culture trending everywhere...



But now? Sab chup, not a peep! Hypocrisy! 🤡#DabidiDibidi #Balayya



pic.twitter.com/PkP9U6j6AH — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) January 3, 2025

What on earth did I just watch? 🤮🤮 A grown man dancing so inappropriately with someone who could be his daughter?



Who even comes up with such 'genius' choreography, and why did the hero agree to this? Absolutely disgusting🙏🏻🙏🏻#DabidiDibidi #DaakuMaharaaj pic.twitter.com/BlENomwL0A — Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) January 2, 2025

Soon after the video was released, netizens shared their honest reaction to the song.

Urvashi shares negative reactions to the song

Th actress took to her Instagram stories and shared memes trolling the song. The trolling was in Telugu language which made netizens wonder if Rautela intentionally shared them or otherwise owing to language barrier.

#UrvashiRautela Shares Negative Responses About the Song on Her Instagram Story #DabidiDibidi pic.twitter.com/umfz9PvIpH — Aristotle (@goLoko77) January 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaj has been directed by Bobby Koli. It also stars Bobby Deol in the negative role marking his debut in Tollywood. The first-look video featured Balakrishna in a dacoit avatar. The film also stars Pragya Jaiswal who will be reuniting with NBK.