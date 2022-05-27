Diversity is our strength: Kamal Haasan stresses on importance of languages

'Vikram', which stars Kamal Haasan, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das, will be out in theatres on June 3

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that the film directors do not categorize the movies on the basis of directions, and communities while stressing upon the importance of language. He further stated that diversity is the country's strength.

"We never say west Indian films but Bollywood. We lose the sense of direction, in sense of community, and it should stay that way. As far as language is concerned, it's our pride. Nobody will lose their language for another. They'll be curious to know another language," Kamal Haasan told ANI during the promotion of his upcoming movie "Vikram".

'Vikram', which stars Kamal Haasan, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das, will be out in theatres on June 3.

