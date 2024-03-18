Breaking News
Divya Khossla to learn Bharatanatyam for special song in Prerna Arora's 'Hero Heeroine'

Updated on: 18 March,2024 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Divya Khossla Kumar is currently shooting for her first Telugu film titled 'Hero Heeroine'. For the same, she is set to learn Bharatanatyam

Divya Khossla to learn Bharatanatyam for special song in Prerna Arora's 'Hero Heeroine'

Divya Khossla Kumar

Producer Prerna Arora is keeping her promise of providing wholesome entertainment with her next bilingual 'Hero Heeroine' starring Divya Khossla. The makers are planning a special song for the film, which will present Divya in a never-seen-before avatar. We got our hands on the audio of an exclusive audio conversation between Divya and Prerna, where the actor is thrilled to learn what Prerna has in mind for her. 


The actor, who is excited to reach out to her Telugu audience with the film, will be soon learning the classical dance Bharatanatyam for the song. While Divya has already learned Kathak dance, she is excited to learn a completely new dance form of Bharatanatyam. The team has already started scouting for perfect location to shoot the extravagant dance sequence. 


Divya came on board with the song's idea the moment Prerna shared it with her over a telephone conversation. It is learned that special Kanchipuram silk sarees will be handcrafted by weavers for Divya to look for the song.  She will be styled in beautiful Kanchipuram silk sarees to represent the Telugu culture in the most authentic and beautiful self. The makers are planning to rope in ace choreographer Brinda Master for this song. 


The leaked phone call unveils the vision that producer Prerna Arora and the director have for the upcoming Telugu-Hindi film starring Divya Khossla. It also showcases the camaraderie and light-heartedness between the two. 'Hero Heeroine' will release in Hindi and Telugu and is directed by Suresh Krissna.

Talking about the role, Divya Khossla Kumar had earlier said, “It's the most promising role I am playing so far and I can't express how happy and thrilled I am to see so much love coming my way already with first look coming out."

"Stepping into the world of 'Hero Heeroine' is an experience that will be engraved in me forever. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and I am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle”.

