Double iSmart: Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh reunite for their sci-fi sequel. Film to go on floors on July 12

Charmme Kaur, Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh

Listen to this article Double iSmart: Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film launched x 00:00

The stellar combination of Ustaad Ram and sensational director Puri Jagannadh is back. The duo reunites for the sequel of their cult blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar' titled 'Double iSmart'. It is going to be double the mass and double the entertainment, this time. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie on Puri Connects. Vishu Reddy is the CEO.

'Double iSmart' had its grand launch ceremony today in the presence of the core team and a few special guests. While Charmme sounded the clapboard, Puri Jagannadh himself directed the first shot on hero Ram Pothineni. "iSmart Shankar alias Double iSmart," mouthed Ram for the muhurtham shot in style.

"With the blessings of Lord Shiva. Ustaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh's #DoubleISMART Pooja ceremony commenced. Shoot Begins on July 12th. Mass Action Entertainer at the cinemas on MARCH 8th, 2024," wrote the makers on social media making the announcement.

The regular shoot of 'Double iSmart' will commence from the 12th of this month.

'iSmart Shankar' is a very special movie for Ram as well as Puri Jaganndh. The movie turned out to be the biggest blockbuster for both the hero and the director. Thus, the excitement and expectations around this project will be huge.

iSmart Shankar is a 2019 science fiction film in Telugu language. iSmart Shankar is a street-smart assassin who works under another assassin named Kaka. With help of science, Shankar gets the memories of a slain officer. Now, he must help the authorities find a murderer.

Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger span and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards. Puri will be showing Ram in a massier character than iSmart Shankar. 'Double iSmart' will have a Pan-India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

Cast: Ram Pothineni

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Puri Jagannadh

Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur

Banner: Puri Connects