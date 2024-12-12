After watching Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film 'Lucky Baskhar', four school going kids plotted a plan to escape from hostel to earn a fortune just like the film's character

Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Baskhar

Life and art imitate each other, and this could be corroborated by the recently released Dulquer Salmaan-starrer crime drama ‘Lucky Baskhar’. As per media reports, four school going kids in Andhra Pradesh have gone missing after watching the film. It’s stated that the kids were motivated by the film to leave their homes in search of money and fortune.

The kids reportedly told their friends that they would return only after earning money and cars like the character of Bhaskhar does in the film. The four kids are identified as Charan Teja, Raghu, Karthik, and Kiran Kumar who are all studying in 9th grade. They all stay at a hostel in Maharanipet in Vizag. They were amused by the film to the degree that they all decided to earn money like the way the hero does in this film. The four came up with a plan to escape from the hostel and also got successful pulling it off.

CCTV footage from the hostel captured the boys climbing over the gate and fleeing. The distraught parents approached the local police, who filed a missing persons report. Currently, the boys are being actively searched across bus terminals, railway stations, and other public locations.

About Lucky Baskhar

Directed by Venky Alturi, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ was a massive hit. After a successful run in the theatres, the film was recently made available for streaming on Netflix. Set in the early 1990s of Mumbai, the film narrates the story of a banker, who is burdened by family responsibilities and financial woes. He is an earnest and hardworking employee with a loving wife and kid. However, his financial condition forces him to exploit loopholes in the banking system to earn extra money What begins as a desperate bid to make quick money evolves into a calculated involvement in a larger stock market and money laundering scheme. The events were occurring at the same time as stockbroker Harshad Mehta was growing.

As the titular character rises from rags to riches, his character transforms, exposing arrogance and ambition. However, his wife, Sumathi, serving as his moral compass, questions his choices and forces him to confront the consequences of his actions. Dulquer's character earns money taking big risks that could potentially land him in behind bars. However, the film portrays him as smart and always a step ahead of legal departments. His character is then shown moving out of the country and living a lavish life with his family.

(with inputs from IANS)