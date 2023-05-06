Dulquer Salmaan pens beautiful note for his daughter Maryam on her 6th birthday

Witness the heartwarming post of Dulquer Salmaan as he commemorates his beloved daughter Maryam's sixth birthday

Dulquer Salmaan with his wife, Amaal Salmaan, and their daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, a renowned pan-Indian star, is known for being a devoted family man. In his leisure time, he likes to spend quality time with his wife, Amaal Salmaan, and their daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Being quite active on his official Instagram account, the charming actor often shares candid snapshots of his family, particularly his daughter Maryam.

On his daughter's sixth birthday, Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to express his affection for her with the most endearing message, as he always does. He also shared a couple of adorable photos with her.

He captioned, "Wishing my princess the happiest birthday ! You are wonder, delight, joy and the definition of love. My whole heart on two feet. I pray for your every dream to come true and for you to become anything you want. Given a choice I’ll hold you up till you can touch the stars. But knowing you, I’m sure you’ll want to do it entirely on your own. At your own pace. With practiced perfection. Happy birthday again baby girl. We love you mostest. #mybabyturnssix #everydayyouteachussomthingnew #blessed #paptoanangel #happybirthdaymydoll"

Pictures were taken during their family vacation, and Dulquer is posing alongside his cute daughter in several of them. Also, the 'Sita Ramam' actor poses with his charming wife Amaal and their daughter in one of the pictures.

Meanwhile on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming venture, King Of Kotha, is slated for release in August 2023. The well-known actor is gearing up to collaborate with director Tinu Pappachan for an action-packed thriller in the near future.

Additionally, Dulquer is all set to make his foray into the OTT space with a new fast-paced crime-thriller Netflix series, 'Guns and Gulaabs', Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is inspired by the misfits of the world. The series will also see actors Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and TJ Bhanu in the lead.

