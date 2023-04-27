‘Eega’ to ‘Yashoda’: Must watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu films on OTT

On the occasion of her 36th birthday, here is a list of Samantha Prabhu films you must watch on OTT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films nowadays. She was born on April 28, 1987, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Samantha made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave', which was directed by Gautham Menon. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress for her performance in the film. On the occasion of her 36th Birthday, Here is the list of films you must watch on OTT:

Yashoda (2022)

'Yashoda' is an action thriller film directed and written by Hari-Harish. It features Samantha in the lead role as Yashoda, along with Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma. The storyline revolves around Yashoda, a surrogate mother who receives instructions on how to ensure her and her baby's safety and well-being. However, a perilous incident takes place at the surrogate center, putting both Yashoda and her unborn child in jeopardy. Yashoda is available on Prime Video.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022)

'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' is a romantic comedy film directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, while Parthiban, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and others play supporting roles. The story revolves around a love triangle between three individuals with conflicting personalities, leading to a series of comic and romantic misadventures. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is available on Hotstar.

Oh! Baby (2019)

'Oh! Baby' is a fantasy comedy film directed by Nandini Reddy. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, and Rajendra Prasad in the lead roles. The story revolves around a seventy-year-old woman who magically transforms into her twenty-something self and rediscovers life and relationships with a new perspective. Oh! Baby is available on Netflix.

Super Deluxe (2019)

'Super Deluxe' is a neo-noir film written and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, and others. The story weaves together multiple subplots about a group of characters dealing with societal taboos, moral dilemmas, and personal challenges, culminating in a powerful and thought-provoking narrative. Super Deluxe is available on Netflix.

Rangasthalam (2018)

'Rangasthalam' is an action drama film directed by Sukumar. The film stars Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Aadhi Pinisetty play supporting roles. Set in the rural village of Rangasthalam, the film tells the story of a hearing-impaired villager who takes on the local tyrant to bring justice to his people. Rangasthalam is available on Hotstar.

U Turn (2018)

'U Turn' is a mystery thriller film directed by Pawan Kumar. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Bhumika Chawla, and Rahul Ravindran in the lead roles. The story follows a young journalist who sets out to investigate a traffic accident and finds herself drawn into a web of deception and danger. U Turn (Hindi Dubbed) is available on MX Player.

Theri (2016)

'Theri' is an action thriller film directed by Atlee. The film stars Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, while Mahendran, Prabhu, and Raadhika Sarathkumar play supporting roles. The story follows a former police officer who must protect his daughter from a group of criminals, leading to a series of intense action sequences and emotional moments. Theri- is available on Prime Video.

Son of Satyamurthy (2015)

'Son of Satyamurthy' is an action drama film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film stars Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Adah Sharma in the lead roles, while Nithya Menen, Upendra, and others play supporting roles. The story revolves around a man who strives to fulfill his father's ideals and promises, leading him on a path of self-discovery and personal growth. Son of Satyamurthy is available on Hotstar.

Kaththi (2014)

'Kaththi' is an action thriller film directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Vijay in dual roles, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Tota Roy Chowdhury play supporting roles. The story follows a social activist who fights against corporate greed and corruption, and a petty criminal who bears a striking resemblance to him, leading to a high-stakes game of deception and intrigue. Kaththi is available on Zee5.

Eega (Makkhi) (2012)

'Eega' (also known as Makkhi in Hindi) is a fantasy revenge film directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Sudeep in the lead roles. The story follows the journey of a man who is reincarnated as a housefly and seeks revenge on his killer, weaving together elements of comedy, drama, and action in a unique and imaginative narrative. Eega is available on Hotstar.

