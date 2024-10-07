Breaking News
Goodachari 2: Emraan Hashmi sustains injury while filming an action scene, leaving massive cut on his neck

Updated on: 07 October,2024 10:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A viral picture that circulated on Instagram shows Emraan Hashmi visibly injured, with blood seen on his neck, raising concern among fans

Goodachari 2: Emraan Hashmi sustains injury while filming an action scene, leaving massive cut on his neck

In pic: Emraan Hashmi. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Emraan Hashmi, who has just joined the cast of 'Goodachari 2', has sustained a neck injury while shooting an intense scene. If reports are to be believed, the actor got injured while filming a jump sequence, leaving a massive cut on his neck. A viral picture that circulated on Instagram shows the actor visibly injured, with blood seen on his neck, raising concern among fans. Despite the injury, there have been no reports of any changes to the shooting schedule.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Emraan Hashmi gets injured on 'Goodachari 2' set

As per 'Times of India', a source from the production set revealed that “Emraan was shooting for an action scene when he hurt himself around the neck. The injury likely happened during a jumping scene.” Fortunately, the injury seems to be under control, and Hashmi is expected to resume filming soon. As soon as the picture of Emraan went viral, fans started reacting. "Emraan Hashmi ji, I pray to God that you get well soon," one wrote. "Oh, I’m sorry for the injury, but I’m happy to see you back," another commented. A third fan wrote, "I’m glad to see his comeback... getting injured on set is common."

About Emraan Hashmi’s work front 

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in 'Tiger 3', portraying a menacing antagonist, earning him the title ‘anti-hero of the year’ for his brilliant portrayal in the YRF Spy Universe extravaganza. Now, his team-up with Adivi Sesh for 'Goodachari 2' only adds to the anticipation among fans eager to see more of him on the big screen! Apart from this, he will also be seen in the web series 'Showtime', alongside some of the most renowned stars, including Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz. Being part of such major projects makes him one of the most bankable actors in the country today.

All about Goodachari & its sequel

Titled 'G2', the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster Telugu hit 'Goodachari', which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. While the entire story of 'Goodachari' was set in India, 'G2' is going international. 'Goodachari Part 2' will start where 'Goodachari' ended, in the Alps mountains. The makers plan to design double the action compared to an average action film, with many new characters joining the already existing star cast. The official announcement of the remaining cast is still awaited.

emraan hashmi Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories bollywood news

