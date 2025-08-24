Punjabi’s wedding forms the heart of indie-folk duo Hari & Sukmani’s new music video for their much-loved track Baagay. The video blends real wedding moments, family rituals, and candid celebrations, filmed inside Punjabi’s own TWF Studios, turning it into a musical memoir of love and belonging

After 15 years of filming other people’s happily-ever-afters, Vishal Punjabi—the filmmaker behind The Wedding Filmer—has finally stepped in front of the camera himself. Punjabi’s wedding forms the heart of indie-folk duo Hari & Sukmani’s new music video for their much-loved track Baagay.

All about the music video

The video folds a real celebration into a piece of cinema: candid exchanges, family rituals, and the intimacy of two people finding home in each other. Shot inside TWF Studios, the creative space Punjabi built from scratch, the film feels less like a set and more like a garden filled with friends, family, and collaborators who’ve been part of his journey.

Hari & Sukmani say it was a natural fit. Baagay has always been about love and belonging, and Punjabi’s story gave it flesh and texture. What might have been a standard wedding video instead becomes a musical memoir which is personal yet instantly relatable.

For once, the man who reinvented how Indian weddings are remembered has his own love story preserved on film, not behind the lens but at the very center of it.

Here's what they shared about the song

Punjabi tells mid-day, "Baagay has always been a part of Nikki and me. It’s not just a song, it’s a memory woven into our story. Hari & Sukhmani rendition has this playful lyric about a moustache and beard, fitting because, true story: I grew my beard just because she asked me to. Even the word 'bagh' felt like it belonged, because our studio is our garden, a place where we celebrated wedding ceremonies and then we got married at Amanbagh. It all just fits. When Hari and Sukhmani sang it at our wedding, it felt like the soundtrack of that moment. To see it now as a music video makes it even more personal. What makes it even more special is that it’s been made with friends I’ve trusted for years, Kashi, Kavya, Rahul, and the Knottie Productions family. At The Wedding Filmer, we usually create original tracks, but Baagay has always felt like it was ours. This video is simply our way of celebrating love, tradition, and the kind of music that makes memories last."