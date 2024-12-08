Breaking News
3 arrested in connection with female fan's death during Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere

Updated on: 08 December,2024 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A report saya, Sandhya Theatre owner M. Sandeep, manager M. Nagaraju, and security manager Gandhakam Vijay Chander have been taken into custody

3 arrested in connection with female fan's death during Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere

Pushpa 2 was released on December 5

The death of a female fan during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad has created quite a stir. Now, new reports suggest that three individuals have been taken into custody. A report stated that the owner and manager of Sandhya Theatre, apart from a security head, were taken into custody in the matter of the fan's death.


Three arrested in connection to fan’s death during Pushpa 2 premiere


According to a report in Siasat, Sandhya Theatre owner M. Sandeep, manager M. Nagaraju, and security manager Gandhakam Vijay Chander have been taken into custody. The report states that a case has been filed against the three, and they have been booked under sections 105, 118(1) read with 3(5) of the BNS. This custody followed the death of a woman on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule held at the theatre in RTC X Roads, which ace actor Allu Arjun attended along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy.


After the tragic incident, a report in PTI suggested that neither the theatre management nor the actor gave police prior intimation about the visit.

Arjun's uninformed visit to the theatre caused a stampede-like situation, leading to the death of 35-year-old Revathi. Apart from her, her son also suffered injuries. The police performed CPR on both victims before rushing them to the hospital, but they couldn't save Revathi. After the deceased's family filed a complaint, a case was reportedly registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre's management under sections 105, 118(1), and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.

Allu Arjun Reacted to the Tragic Incident

Allu Arjun reacted to the tragic incident with an emotional caption. He shared a video and wrote, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey.”

