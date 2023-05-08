On Sai Pallavi's birthday, we look at some of her best dance performances on screen

Sai Pallavi

Listen to this article From 'Rockaankuthu' to 'Rowdy Baby', songs which highlight Sai Pallavi's dance skills x 00:00

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut in the movies in 2015 with the super hit Malayalam film 'Premam'. Pallavi was one among the three actresses in film starring Nivin Pauly as the male lead. The coming of age romantic film was directed by Alphonse Puthren. While the film had a song named after Sai Pallavi's character Malar, she also got a chance to show her impeccable dancing skills. For those not aware, Sai Pallavi was discovered after her appearance on a dance reality show.

On her birthday, we look at some of her best dance acts on screen:

Rockaankuthu:

In her debut film, 'Premam', she plays a teacher in college where Nivin Pauly is the student. For their college fest, Pallavi volunteers to choreograph a set for Nivin Pauly and his classmates. Sai Pallavi not only performed on the song but is also credited as the choreographer of the song.

Rowdy Baby:

Who can ever forget 'Rowdy Baby'. Featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi the catchy music from the Tamil film 'Maari' 2 became popular across India breaking several viewership records on YouTube. Jani, Prabhu Deva, Baba Bhaskar are credited to choreographing the masterpiece.

Saranga Dariya and Elo Elo Kalale:

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the Telugu film 'Love story' narrates an inter-caste love story. Sai Pallavi works in a Zumba center, a perfect set up for her to flaunt her dance moves. However, it is the wedding song 'Saranga Dariya', through which Pallavi steals the scene with her stunning moves. Like 'Rowdy Baby', 'Saranga Dariya' too became massive popular in the country. 'Evo Evo Kalale' is another engaging song in the film where Sai Pallavi is seen putting up a solo act in the rain.

Pranavalaya:

The film 'Shyam Singha Roy', that has its plot set around reincarnation, sees Sai Pallavi play a devadasi from Bangladesh. Her character, Rosie, stays and performs at the temple during Navratri. She plays Nani's love interest in the film. Sai Pallavi's introduction in the film is with a classical dance piece to the song 'Pranavalaya' choreographed by Kruti Mahesh

Vachinde :

Sai Pallavi wins heart with this wedding song from the Telugu film 'Fidaa'. Dressed in a purple Indian wear, the actress steals hearts with her effortless moves in the song.