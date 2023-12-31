Breaking News
Genelia Deshmukh expresses gratitude as 'Ved' completes one year of its release

Updated on: 31 December,2023 06:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Ved' marks Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut in Marathi films and also has Genelia D'Souza in the lead role. After one year after its release, Genelia expressed her gratitude!

Genelia Deshmukh expresses gratitude as 'Ved' completes one year of its release

Picture Courtesy/Mumbai Film Company's Instagram account

As actor Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut 'Ved' completed one year of its release on Saturday, his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh expressed her gratitude for the love they have received.


Genelia took to Instagram and wrote, "Wow!!! We can't believe it's already a year, feels like yesterday... Last year this time we were anxious, nervous yet excited - today, we feel blessed to have received your love and appreciation. We are extremely humbled and honoured ... -Team VED! #Ved #1yearofved #Vedness #vednessforever #MFC #marathimovie #vedtujha #sukhkalale #VedLavlay."


 
 
 
 
 
She also shared a video from the sets of 'Ved.'

'Ved' marks Riteish's directorial debut in Marathi films and also has Genelia D'Souza in the lead role.. Salman Khan  has a guest appearance in the film. The movie revolves around the character Satya (played by Riteish), who becomes caught in booze after his partner abandons him, and in an attempt to get over his sadness, his childhood friend and neighbour Shravani (played by Genelia) agrees to marry him. The film was released on December 30, 2022. It was produced by Genelia D’Souza.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia is all set to make a comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

Whereas Riteish will be seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. He will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. 'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments. Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment.

(With inputs from ANI)

