Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Gold ornaments of Aishwarya Rajinikanth gets stolen from her Chennai house

Gold ornaments of Aishwarya Rajinikanth gets stolen from her Chennai house

Updated on: 20 March,2023 11:52 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

In her complaint with the Teynampet police station in Chennai, Aishwarya said that she was not staying in the home for long stretches and the house servants were frequenting the place

Gold ornaments of Aishwarya Rajinikanth gets stolen from her Chennai house

Aishwarya Rajinikanth


Tamil mega Star, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth (41) has lodged a complaint with the police that her gold jewellery and ornaments were missing from the locker in her residence.


She has named three of her servants to be behind the burglary at the residence. Aishwarya is living with her two sons, and the jewellery was kept in the locker at her home.



In her complaint with the Teynampet police station in Chennai, Aishwarya said that she was not staying in the home for long stretches and the house servants were frequenting the place. She said that the ornaments were worth Rs 3.6 lakh, but the value of the jewellery could be much more.


Aishwarya, who is a film director and producer, is currently directing the movie, 'Lal Salam' with Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles and her father Rajinikanth playing a cameo role in the movie.

Also Read: Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rajinikanth Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK