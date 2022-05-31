‘He views all work with dignity’

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Deeksha Joshi on rubbing shoulders with Bachchan in a Gujarati film that has him play a cameo

Amitabh Bachchan with Deeksha Joshi


Following her pivotal role as Ranveer Singh’s sister in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Gujarati actor Deeksha Joshi shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Fakt Mahilao Mate, which marks his next Gujarati film. 

Joshi says she was only told that a “big actor from Bollywood” would play this role since it required a powerful on-screen persona. “There were names being tossed around, but we had no idea that it would be someone as big as Mr Bachchan. When we were told about it, we were all shocked, and didn’t believe our producer, Mr Anand Pandit.” 




She describes Bachchan as “friendly and humble”, and one who “interacted with each one of us”. “He has a tremendous amount of energy, even at this age; it is inspiring. Legends are legends for a reason. He walks in before time, and is well-versed with his lines. He gives so much to his work, has  passion, and is punctual. He views all work with the same amount of dignity. The value of time is something youngsters like me need to learn from him. It was also surprising to see how fluently he spoke in Gujarati.” 


