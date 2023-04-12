Here's why Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' poster has resonated with the pan-India audience

India is a country of several local traditions and the latest poster of 'Pushpa' has struck a cord with entire nation because of the same reason

Allu Arjun

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' latest poster has created a hysteria and massive love across nation for it's uniqueness and relatability. The Allu Arjun-starrer is among the most anticipated films of the year.

The makers of 'Pushpa 2' recently released the first poster of the movie where the Pan India star Allu Arjun has revolutionized the sphere of Indian entertainment by donning a brave and unconventional look. Proudly displaying a physique with body paint, a pretty pattu saree, earrings, nose pins, necklaces, bangles and rings combined with a garland of lemons around his neck and a gun, the intent is unmistakable. Never before has any superstar of the country represented the core culture of India to such an extent which represents the exact attired worn by people while celebrating the festival.

According to insiders, this is representative of a very grassroot festival where men dress in this unique way to pay their ode. This is something that has resonated with the entire nation. India is a country of several local traditions and the latest poster of 'Pushpa' has struck a cord with entire nation because of the same reason. Everyone has been able to celebrate and see their own local traditions being celebrated with the poster of Pushpa.

Written and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa: The Rise', starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna. The film that was released in 2021 took the box office by storm. The story is about a labourer Pushpa Raj, who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

The second part of the film starts from where the first part ends. The film that also features Malayalam film superstar Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist will see him return for the sequel. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi has also been roped in for the sequel.

