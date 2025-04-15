Witness Arjun Sarkaar’s manhunt, the most intense trailer of Natural Star Nani, Sailesh Kolanu, Wall Poster Cinema, Unanimous Productions, HIT: The 3rd Case released their trailer ahead of May 1 release

Nani as Arjun Sarkaar

Natural Star Nani is all set to unleash his most intense and violent avatar yet in his upcoming film, HIT: The 3rd Case. The buzz surrounding the film is electric- not just because Nani is riding high on a blockbuster streak, but also due to the overwhelming response to the glimpse, teaser, songs, and other promotional content. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with Nani’s Unanimous Productions, the film’s theatrical trailer was launched today.

Hit 3 trailer

The trailer opens with a gripping sequence that sets a fierce tone for Nani’s character, Arjun Sarkaar. He lives by a chilling motto: a criminal has only two destinations — a 10-foot cell or a 6-foot grave. The story kicks into motion with the abduction of a 9-month-old baby. A frantic mother provides a description of the kidnapper, prompting Arjun to take charge of the case. What follows is a relentless manhunt as he dives deep into the criminal underworld. On his path to justice, Arjun unleashes brutal retribution, executing criminals in the most violent and unforgiving ways.

This is Nani at his finest—delivering a transformative performance as his most violent and intense character yet. As Arjun Sarkaar, every nuance—from his body language and diction to his gestures and commanding presence—embodies a man fueled by fury and vengeance. Yet, beneath the ruthless exterior lies a striking contrast. While Sarkaar is a relentless force against evil, merciless and unyielding, Arjun among his own is soft-spoken, composed, and almost tender. It's a powerful portrayal of duality—a man torn between the pursuit of justice and the weight of his own humanity. The final moments deliver a surge of adrenaline, driven by Nani's unrestrained fury. Srinidhi Shetty appears as Nani’s love interest.

Sailesh Kolanu is at the top of his game. With HIT: The 3rd Case, he cements his reputation as a master of crime thrillers, crafting a gripping, edge-of-the-seat narrative that is both emotionally charged and technically superior. This installment is undoubtedly his finest work to date — a compelling blend of sharp writing and riveting direction. Nani is presented in a never seen before avatar. The director also succeeds in drawing stellar work from every department, creating a cohesive cinematic experience that hits hard.

A visual delight

Visually, the film is stunning. Cinematographer Sanu John Varghese works his magic behind the lens, capturing every nuance with striking precision and depth. His visual storytelling not only complements the mood but elevates the narrative to a whole new level. Editor Karthika Srinivas R ensures a taut pace, while production designer Sri Nagendra Tangala adds authentic texture and tone to the world of the film.

Mickey J Meyer’s intense background score fuels the tension and keeps viewers hooked, with the "Abki Baar" theme further strengthening the emotional and narrative core. The production values from Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions are top class, reflecting a clear commitment to quality and innovation.

With the trailer generating sky-high expectations, HIT: The 3rd Case is all set to make a powerful impact when it hits theatres on May 1.