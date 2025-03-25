Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2025 09:18 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Picture Courtesy/Ashwath Marimuthu's Twitter Account

Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose film ‘Dragon’, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, recently emerged a huge blockbuster, has now penned an emotional post on social media in which he has admitted to breaking down on meeting actor Vijay. 
 
Taking to his timeline on X, Ashwath Marimuthu shared some pictures of himself with actor Vijay and wrote, “My people know I have been working hard to meet him one day with full merit and work with him!





“Working part I don’t know but I met him!! I sat right opposite to him! Usually, I talk too much and my team was waiting for me to talk since they know how much a fan I am (of him) ! He looked at me deep and I just had tears rolling out!,” he disclosed.

Stating that his entire team was surprised, the director said, “My team was surprised! Why ? So much love for that man! Evlo? (How much?) Athelam ungaluku sonna puriyathu (all that you will not be able to understand if I tell). En friend @pradeeponelife ku padam panna vanthen (I came to make a film for my friend Pradeep)! Circle got completed hearing my idol say ‘Great writing Bro’. Ithu pothum (This is enough)! Thank you @Jagadishbliss bro @archanakalpathi mam. Biggest gift!”

Producer Archana Kalpathi, who had produced ‘Dragon’, also shared a picture of the ‘Dragon’ team meeting Vijay. She wrote, “Our Dragon Moment. Thank you so much for spending time with us @actorvijay na Means a lot. (PS- Never seen Ashwath like this )”

Dragon had music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Editing for the film was by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts were by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film was jointly penned by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay were by Ashwath Marimuthu.

