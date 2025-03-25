“Working part I don’t know but I met him!! I sat right opposite to him! Usually, I talk too much and my team was waiting for me to talk since they know how much a fan I am (of him) ! He looked at me deep and I just had tears rolling out!,” he disclosed

Picture Courtesy/Ashwath Marimuthu's Twitter Account

Listen to this article Dragon director Ashwath breaks down upon meeting Thalapathy Vijay x 00:00

Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose film ‘Dragon’, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, recently emerged a huge blockbuster, has now penned an emotional post on social media in which he has admitted to breaking down on meeting actor Vijay.



Taking to his timeline on X, Ashwath Marimuthu shared some pictures of himself with actor Vijay and wrote, “My people know I have been working hard to meet him one day with full merit and work with him!

ADVERTISEMENT

My people know i have been working hard to meet him one day with full merit and work with him ! Working part i don’t know but i met him !! I sat right opposite to him ! Usually I talk too much and my team was waiting for me to talk since they know how much a fan i am ! He looked… pic.twitter.com/G2jpTWW6ss — Ashwath Marimuthu (@Dir_Ashwath) March 24, 2025

“Working part I don’t know but I met him!! I sat right opposite to him! Usually, I talk too much and my team was waiting for me to talk since they know how much a fan I am (of him) ! He looked at me deep and I just had tears rolling out!,” he disclosed.

Stating that his entire team was surprised, the director said, “My team was surprised! Why ? So much love for that man! Evlo? (How much?) Athelam ungaluku sonna puriyathu (all that you will not be able to understand if I tell). En friend @pradeeponelife ku padam panna vanthen (I came to make a film for my friend Pradeep)! Circle got completed hearing my idol say ‘Great writing Bro’. Ithu pothum (This is enough)! Thank you @Jagadishbliss bro @archanakalpathi mam. Biggest gift!”

Producer Archana Kalpathi, who had produced ‘Dragon’, also shared a picture of the ‘Dragon’ team meeting Vijay. She wrote, “Our Dragon Moment. Thank you so much for spending time with us @actorvijay na Means a lot. (PS- Never seen Ashwath like this )”

Dragon had music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Editing for the film was by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts were by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film was jointly penned by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay were by Ashwath Marimuthu.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever