Ilaiyaraaja announces girls’ orchestra in memory of late daughter

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Participating in an event organised to remember Bhavatharini on February 12, which was her birthday, Ilaiyaraaja recalled that Bhavatharini had expressed her desire to start an orchestra of this kind

Ilaiyaraaja announces girls’ orchestra in memory of late daughter

Ilaiyaraaja and his late daughter, Bhavatharini. Pic/Facebook

Renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja has announced that he will form a girls’ orchestra in the name of his daughter, National Award-winning singer Bhavatharini, who passed away last year. 


Participating in an event organised to remember Bhavatharini on February 12, which was her birthday, Ilaiyaraaja recalled that Bhavatharini had expressed her desire to start an orchestra of this kind. “Bhavatharini’s last wish was to start a girls’ orchestra. Two days ago, when I was in Malaysia, several girl groups sang before me. When I saw it, I remembered what my daughter had told me,” he said.


Stating that he was going to start an orchestra in Bhavatharini’s name, he said, “Girl students—both school and college students—who are not over 15 years alone will be part of this orchestra. I will select them. I have selected two orchestras in Malaysia itself. Girls from anywhere in the world can be part of this orchestra. I intend to make this orchestra  [to] provide a musical feast to the masses. Auditions will be held and candidates will be selected.”


Soft-spoken singer Bhavatharini, the only daughter of the ace music director, had sung chartbusters in several languages. She won the National Award for the Tamil song Mayil pola ponnu onnu from the 2000 film, Bharathi. She was also a music director, who at the time of her passing away, was in the process of scoring music for three films. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

