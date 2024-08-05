Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has reportedly received a compensation of Rs 60 lakh in an out of court settlement with the makers of Manjummel Boys over the use of his song 'Kanmani Anbodu'

Ilaiyaraaja and a still from Manjummel Boys

In May this year, music composer Ilaiyaraaja had sent a legal notice to the team of the blockbuster Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys'. In his notice, he accused the makers of using his song 'Kanmani Anbodu' from the 1991 film 'Gunaa' without his permission. According to reports, IIaiyaraaja has received Rs 60 lakh in compensation following the legal battle. He had demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore in his lawsuit.

According to a report in Money Control, after receiving the legal notice, the producers of 'Manjummel Boys'- Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony-met the composer in person. The song 'Kanmani Anbodu' that was picturised on Kamal Haasan at Guna caves where the Malayalam film was also shot, was used extensively in the film. The song was used at a crucial point in the film elevating the scene. Due to the immense popularity of the song post the film's release and its use for the film's promotion, the musician demanded for a compensation of Rs 2 crore. However, the makers reportedly had 'intense negotiations' before the settlement was made. The producers found the demand made by the veteran musician 'exorbitant'.

According to LiveLaw, Ilaiyaraaja claimed that even though the makers credited him in the title cards, it does not substitute for his permission/license/consent for using the musical work. He claimed that the exploitation of the work for commercial gain without his permission/license and without payment of royalty or license fee was a violation of law. He also said that as the owner of the musical work, his rights are protected under the Copyrights Act 1957.

'Manjummel Boys' was a monster hit at the Kerala and Tamil Nadu box office. It became the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 200 crore at the box office in just 26 days of its release. The movie directed by Chidambaram is based on a true incident from 2006 and revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi, who decide to take a vacation in Kodaikanal. The film is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.