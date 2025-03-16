Indian cinema, here I come: David Warner

Robinhood, as the title suggests, has Nithiin playing a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor

Australian cricketer David Warner’s first look from the Telugu film, Robinhood. Pic/Instagram

Australian cricketing great David Warner, who will be making his debut in Indian cinema though the Telugu film Robinhood, featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, has said that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the film. Mythri Movie Makers, the firm producing director Venky Kudumula’s upcoming action entertainer Robinhood, featuring actor Nithin in the lead, on Saturday officially welcomed the Australian cricketer to the world of Indian cinema.

Taking to their X timeline, the production house put out a poster of Warner and wrote, “After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with Robinhood in an exciting cameo. Grand release worldwide on March 28th.”

Soon after this development, Warner took to his X timeline and wrote, “Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Grand release worldwide on March 28.”

Robinhood, as the title suggests, has Nithiin playing a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor.

